Instagrammer boliviana recauda más de 78 mil dólares para ayudar

Valeria Hinojosa, que vive en Miami, lidera una campaña para comprar insumos para las zonas afectadas por los incendios en Bolivia
El poder de las redes sociales es grande. Prueba de eso es la campaña que lidera la instagrammer boliviana Valeria Hinojosa, que hasta el momento ha logrado recaudar más de 78 mil dólares para comprar insumos para las zonas afectadas por los incendios en la Chiquitania.
La tarea de Valeria inició hace dos días por su amor por la naturaleza. Desde Miami, donde radica, puso la opción de donativo en su página www.waterthruskin.com . y ella, en sus historias de Instagram, informa sobre el estado de los donativos y el dinero enviado a las comunidades.
"Los medios de comunicación del mundo no le están dando a esto la atención que merece y nuestro gobierno es indiferente a la situación. Por lo tanto, he decidido pedirles ayuda. Utilicen sus voces y plataformas de redes sociales para compartir nuestra realidad con el mundo y ayúdennos donando a través de este enlace", dice el texto en la página de Valeria.
(Español en comentarios) Dear humans: this is our REALITY-CHECK‼️A state of emergency‼️ Happening right now in my country, BOLIVIA. Over 500,000 hectares of pure and beautiful nature have been completely destroyed and 500 species of fauna have been affected in LESS than a WEEK by the wildfires. Our government, and President Evo Morales, have chosen to act blindly to our situation and have joined the never-ending battle of the greatest egos in politics. And, for some reason, TV news channels and the media are not giving this the attention it deserves. We are talking about nature dying on us faster than we can catch a breath. It will take us centuries to recover from this, if we ever do. It’s not “just a tree” or “just some green” that we are talking about. It’s OUR FUTURE. More than 20% of the oxygen that we breathe is created by this “cute jungle”. Why are we ALL not talking about this?! The smoke of nature mourning has covered the skies of Bolivia, Brazil and Paraguay. My people (YOUR PEOPLE!...HUMANS!) are fighting to put out these fires with no essentials to be able to do so. No water, no protection, no food, no support other than that from neighbors and our community. WE NEED WORLDWIDE AID. Not in a month, not in a week. NOW‼️ Want to help us? Then, ROAR! This is your home too! And it is aching. Tremendously. Every day. Use your voice, use your platforms, contact governments, tag public figures, share, repost, call nonprofits. HELP. In whatever way you can. Please! (More in my stories) #sosbolivia #soschiquitania #sosamazonia �� @yosoyelcapi
¿Quién es Valeria?
Nació en La Paz hace 31 años, pero se mudó a Santa Cruz cuando apenas tenía tres. Se formó en el colegio Alemán y estudió Administración de Empresas en EEUU. Se instaló en Miami y comenzó a trabajar en un banco privado, al que luego renunció para saltar a las redes sociales.
Creó el portal www.waterthruskin.com (agua a través de la piel) y alineó el Facebook y el Instagram con él; quizá, sin mucho planearlo, fue mutando como bloguera, instagrammer e influencer. Hoy la siguen miles de personas en internet y varios medios, como Forbes, People, Telemundo, Elle y Vogue, han escrito sobre su interesante estilo de vida.
Por su nuevo trabajo ya recorrió más de 30 países. Y lo que busca es cambiarles el chip a las personas. Cree en que se debe vivir en comunión con la naturaleza y explotar el lado espiritual.